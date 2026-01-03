- Growth
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
48 (96.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (4.00%)
Best trade:
6.18 USD
Worst trade:
-1.70 USD
Gross Profit:
89.28 USD (9 332 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.21 USD (252 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (41.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
47.33 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.31
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
25.97
Long Trades:
20 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
30 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
12.38
Expected Payoff:
1.64 USD
Average Profit:
1.86 USD
Average Loss:
-3.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.71 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
42.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.45 USD
Maximal:
3.16 USD (1.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|82
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.18 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.71 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
