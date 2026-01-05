- Growth
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Best trade:
7.88 USD
Worst trade:
-11.18 USD
Gross Profit:
31.80 USD (449 pips)
Gross Loss:
-46.39 USD (829 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (19.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.11 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.86%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
59 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.73
Long Trades:
7 (58.33%)
Short Trades:
5 (41.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.69
Expected Payoff:
-1.22 USD
Average Profit:
5.30 USD
Average Loss:
-7.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-19.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.12 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-0.44%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.59 USD
Maximal:
19.88 USD (0.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.60% (19.88 USD)
By Equity:
3.65% (120.71 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|GBPNZD
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDJPY
|4
|GBPJPY
|-30
|GBPNZD
|-4
|USDJPY
|10
|CADJPY
|8
|NZDCAD
|-2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDJPY
|50
|GBPJPY
|-394
|GBPNZD
|-260
|USDJPY
|147
|CADJPY
|103
|NZDCAD
|-26
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
E8Funding-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|0.33 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|1.86 × 7
|
RadexMarkets-Real 6
|5.60 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|7.73 × 30
|
FBS-Real-9
|12.67 × 3
