- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
10 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
33.56 CAD
Worst trade:
0.00 CAD
Gross Profit:
63.45 CAD (46 153 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (63.45 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
63.45 CAD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.69
Trading activity:
17.00%
Max deposit load:
54.11%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
8 (80.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (20.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
6.35 CAD
Average Profit:
6.35 CAD
Average Loss:
0.00 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 CAD (0)
Monthly growth:
1.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 CAD
Maximal:
0.00 CAD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 CAD)
By Equity:
1.63% (81.85 CAD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|49
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|46K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +33.56 CAD
Worst trade: -0 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.45 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 CAD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
