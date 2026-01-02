SignalsSections
Peter Lu

Working Ox

Peter Lu
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
OANDA-v20 Live-2
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
10 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
33.56 CAD
Worst trade:
0.00 CAD
Gross Profit:
63.45 CAD (46 153 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (63.45 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
63.45 CAD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.69
Trading activity:
17.00%
Max deposit load:
54.11%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
8 (80.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (20.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
6.35 CAD
Average Profit:
6.35 CAD
Average Loss:
0.00 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 CAD (0)
Monthly growth:
1.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 CAD
Maximal:
0.00 CAD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 CAD)
By Equity:
1.63% (81.85 CAD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 49
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 46K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.56 CAD
Worst trade: -0 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.45 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 CAD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OANDA-v20 Live-2
0.00 × 21
FMGlobalLtd-Live
2.82 × 17
No reviews
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 06:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 20:05
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 19:02
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 18:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 7 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 18:02
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 18:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 18:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Working Ox
50 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
5.1K
CAD
1
0%
10
100%
17%
n/a
6.35
CAD
2%
1:50
