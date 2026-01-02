- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
34 (51.51%)
Loss Trades:
32 (48.48%)
Best trade:
28.03 USD
Worst trade:
-11.33 USD
Gross Profit:
289.97 USD (367 701 pips)
Gross Loss:
-178.62 USD (284 395 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (98.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
98.36 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.47
Long Trades:
31 (46.97%)
Short Trades:
35 (53.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
1.69 USD
Average Profit:
8.53 USD
Average Loss:
-5.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-11.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.07 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
95.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.80 USD
Maximal:
45.07 USD (28.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|55
|BTCUSDm
|9
|XAGUSDm
|1
|BTCXAUm
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|121
|BTCUSDm
|3
|XAGUSDm
|-7
|BTCXAUm
|-6
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|70K
|BTCUSDm
|27K
|XAGUSDm
|-139
|BTCXAUm
|-13K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28.03 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +98.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real39" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
