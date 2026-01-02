- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
97
Profit Trades:
71 (73.19%)
Loss Trades:
26 (26.80%)
Best trade:
24.93 USD
Worst trade:
-16.58 USD
Gross Profit:
287.60 USD (2 612 pips)
Gross Loss:
-124.84 USD (795 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (33.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.78 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
49 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.33
Long Trades:
36 (37.11%)
Short Trades:
61 (62.89%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
1.68 USD
Average Profit:
4.05 USD
Average Loss:
-4.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-4.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.68 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
15.27%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.01 USD
Maximal:
19.54 USD (4.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|97
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|163
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.8K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.93 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 4
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.08 × 13
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.56 × 2773
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.58 × 12
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.08 × 188
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.13 × 294
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.17 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.40 × 328
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.44 × 43
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.38 × 21
TradingBro takes advantage of the momentum of market openings in London and New York (Opening Range Breakout). In order to accurately capture market movements, we use an intelligent grid method to optimise the average price.
No reviews