- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
36
Profit Trades:
29 (80.55%)
Loss Trades:
7 (19.44%)
Best trade:
23.74 EUR
Worst trade:
-39.40 EUR
Gross Profit:
284.36 EUR (13 707 pips)
Gross Loss:
-146.95 EUR (5 971 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (126.55 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
126.55 EUR (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
2.65%
Max deposit load:
15.22%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.32
Long Trades:
24 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
12 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
3.82 EUR
Average Profit:
9.81 EUR
Average Loss:
-20.99 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-41.17 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.17 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
13.76%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
49.31 EUR
Maximal:
59.14 EUR (5.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.86% (59.14 EUR)
By Equity:
1.89% (19.83 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDx
|13
|NAS100
|10
|US30
|7
|SPX500
|6
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDx
|65
|NAS100
|1
|US30
|45
|SPX500
|46
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDx
|1.1K
|NAS100
|0
|US30
|5.9K
|SPX500
|710
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +23.74 EUR
Worst trade: -39 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +126.55 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.17 EUR
