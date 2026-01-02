- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
29 (76.31%)
Loss Trades:
9 (23.68%)
Best trade:
16.73 USD
Worst trade:
-5.40 USD
Gross Profit:
63.74 USD (2 471 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19.43 USD (1 527 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (10.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.62 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.79
Long Trades:
21 (55.26%)
Short Trades:
17 (44.74%)
Profit Factor:
3.28
Expected Payoff:
1.17 USD
Average Profit:
2.20 USD
Average Loss:
-2.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.25 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
18.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.00 USD
Maximal:
9.25 USD (3.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDm
|21
|USDJPYm
|17
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDm
|24
|USDJPYm
|20
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDm
|33
|USDJPYm
|911
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.73 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.11 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Fully automated and well-balanced system with low risk and stable monthly icome of 5% on average.
No reviews