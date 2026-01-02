The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live04 0.00 × 27 MTrading-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live15 0.00 × 3 RoboForex-ECN 0.00 × 3 HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6 0.00 × 2 BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.00 × 2 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor