Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS 51325018 eP AUDCAD

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 6%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
142
Profit Trades:
114 (80.28%)
Loss Trades:
28 (19.72%)
Best trade:
1 260.61 USD
Worst trade:
-172.51 USD
Gross Profit:
6 987.47 USD (23 033 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 278.31 USD (8 128 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (320.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 718.89 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.13%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
9.51
Long Trades:
71 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
71 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.47
Expected Payoff:
40.21 USD
Average Profit:
61.29 USD
Average Loss:
-45.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-600.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-600.61 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.86%
Annual Forecast:
10.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
600.61 USD (0.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.58% (600.61 USD)
By Equity:
0.06% (69.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 142
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 5.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 15K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 260.61 USD
Worst trade: -173 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +320.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -600.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 27
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 3
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
