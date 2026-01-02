- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 736
Profit Trades:
1 098 (63.24%)
Loss Trades:
638 (36.75%)
Best trade:
936.99 USD
Worst trade:
-189.30 USD
Gross Profit:
15 437.02 USD (358 469 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 960.17 USD (336 053 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (119.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 550.59 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
71.72%
Max deposit load:
12.10%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
1401
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.38
Long Trades:
715 (41.19%)
Short Trades:
1 021 (58.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
3.15 USD
Average Profit:
14.06 USD
Average Loss:
-15.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-1 622.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 622.50 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
20.42%
Algo trading:
47%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 622.50 USD (5.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.49% (1 622.50 USD)
By Equity:
5.64% (1 598.99 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1736
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|22K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +936.99 USD
Worst trade: -189 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +119.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 622.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Neex-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
马丁类EA,做黄金,有强行止损!月30%+
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
USD
29K
USD
USD
2
47%
1 736
63%
72%
1.54
3.15
USD
USD
6%
1:500