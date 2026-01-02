SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Turtle and Hare
Cheang Jia Liang

Turtle and Hare

Cheang Jia Liang
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -4%
OANDA-v20 Live-4
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
6 (66.67%)
Best trade:
20.50 SGD
Worst trade:
-28.90 SGD
Gross Profit:
33.35 SGD (536 pips)
Gross Loss:
-113.89 SGD (1 749 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (12.85 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.50 SGD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.57
Trading activity:
79.03%
Max deposit load:
7.46%
Latest trade:
6 minutes ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
0.29
Expected Payoff:
-8.95 SGD
Average Profit:
11.12 SGD
Average Loss:
-18.98 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-75.79 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-75.79 SGD (4)
Monthly growth:
-4.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
80.54 SGD
Maximal:
80.54 SGD (4.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.03% (80.54 SGD)
By Equity:
1.33% (25.88 SGD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -63
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.50 SGD
Worst trade: -29 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.85 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -75.79 SGD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.90 × 20
OANDA-v20 Live-1
2.50 × 4
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Turtle not the hare
No reviews
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 09:53
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 09:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Turtle and Hare
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
1.9K
SGD
2
0%
9
33%
79%
0.29
-8.95
SGD
4%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.