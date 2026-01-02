- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
6 (66.67%)
Best trade:
20.50 SGD
Worst trade:
-28.90 SGD
Gross Profit:
33.35 SGD (536 pips)
Gross Loss:
-113.89 SGD (1 749 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (12.85 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.50 SGD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.57
Trading activity:
79.03%
Max deposit load:
7.46%
Latest trade:
6 minutes ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
0.29
Expected Payoff:
-8.95 SGD
Average Profit:
11.12 SGD
Average Loss:
-18.98 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-75.79 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-75.79 SGD (4)
Monthly growth:
-4.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
80.54 SGD
Maximal:
80.54 SGD (4.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.03% (80.54 SGD)
By Equity:
1.33% (25.88 SGD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-63
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.50 SGD
Worst trade: -29 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.85 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -75.79 SGD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Turtle not the hare
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
SGD
SGD
2
0%
9
33%
79%
0.29
-8.95
SGD
SGD
4%
1:50