Roni Gautama

EagleWING 01

Roni Gautama
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 16%
FXTRADING.com-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
13 175
Profit Trades:
7 968 (60.47%)
Loss Trades:
5 207 (39.52%)
Best trade:
5 318.67 USD
Worst trade:
-1 313.64 USD
Gross Profit:
187 205.35 USD (2 458 870 pips)
Gross Loss:
-141 393.73 USD (1 656 549 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (9 235.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26 604.81 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
3266
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.45
Long Trades:
8 705 (66.07%)
Short Trades:
4 470 (33.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
3.48 USD
Average Profit:
23.49 USD
Average Loss:
-27.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
37 (-18 686.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18 686.43 USD (37)
Monthly growth:
15.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18 686.43 USD (5.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.67% (18 686.43 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sd 13173
XAUUSD 2
Best trade: +5 318.67 USD
Worst trade: -1 314 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 37
Maximal consecutive profit: +9 235.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18 686.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXTRADING.com-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.23 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live08
2.00 × 11
FXTRADING.com-Live
2.32 × 446
ICMarketsSC-Live23
3.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-7
4.58 × 43
Investizo-Real
5.50 × 2
No reviews
2026.01.02 09:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 09:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
