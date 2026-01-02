- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13 175
Profit Trades:
7 968 (60.47%)
Loss Trades:
5 207 (39.52%)
Best trade:
5 318.67 USD
Worst trade:
-1 313.64 USD
Gross Profit:
187 205.35 USD (2 458 870 pips)
Gross Loss:
-141 393.73 USD (1 656 549 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (9 235.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26 604.81 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
3266
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.45
Long Trades:
8 705 (66.07%)
Short Trades:
4 470 (33.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
3.48 USD
Average Profit:
23.49 USD
Average Loss:
-27.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
37 (-18 686.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18 686.43 USD (37)
Monthly growth:
15.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18 686.43 USD (5.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.67% (18 686.43 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.sd
|13173
|XAUUSD
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.sd
|46K
|XAUUSD
|-1
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.sd
|803K
|XAUUSD
|-72
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXTRADING.com-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.23 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|2.00 × 11
|
FXTRADING.com-Live
|2.32 × 446
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|3.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|4.58 × 43
|
Investizo-Real
|5.50 × 2
No reviews