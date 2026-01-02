- Growth
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1.17 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
-1.17 USD (110 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
50 minutes ago
Trades per week:
1
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.00
Expected Payoff:
-1.17 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
-1.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.17 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.17 USD
Maximal:
1.17 USD (2.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.34% (-0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-110
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 15
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 20
|0.00 × 2
|
Imperatum-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
RoboForexEU-Pro
|0.00 × 4
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.09 × 32
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.38 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.47 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.73 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|1.00 × 4
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.10 × 10
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.20 × 10
No reviews