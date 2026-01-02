SignalsSections
Tri Wiono

Blue xp

Tri Wiono
0 reviews
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 -2%
Tickmill-Live02
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1.17 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
-1.17 USD (110 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
50 minutes ago
Trades per week:
1
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.00
Expected Payoff:
-1.17 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
-1.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.17 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.17 USD
Maximal:
1.17 USD (2.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.34% (-0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -110
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 15
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 20
0.00 × 2
Imperatum-Real
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 20
RoboForexEU-Pro
0.00 × 4
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.09 × 32
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.38 × 13
ICMarkets-Live02
0.47 × 15
ICMarkets-Live16
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
0.73 × 15
Tickmill-Live09
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
1.00 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
1.10 × 10
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.20 × 10
No reviews
2026.01.02 03:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 03:47
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 03:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 03:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 03:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
