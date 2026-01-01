SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Sure
Jianfu Chen

Sure

Jianfu Chen
0 reviews
Reliability
89 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2024 7%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
736
Profit Trades:
605 (82.20%)
Loss Trades:
131 (17.80%)
Best trade:
394.73 USD
Worst trade:
-888.78 USD
Gross Profit:
12 912.10 USD (67 513 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 416.72 USD (45 372 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (74.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 403.16 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
49.68%
Max deposit load:
0.66%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.14
Long Trades:
475 (64.54%)
Short Trades:
261 (35.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.67 USD
Average Profit:
21.34 USD
Average Loss:
-94.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-2.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 575.59 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-6.33%
Annual Forecast:
-76.81%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
642.97 USD
Maximal:
3 540.59 USD (68.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.13% (3 534.99 USD)
By Equity:
0.20% (14.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 534
XAUUSD 144
USDJPY 18
EURUSD 13
GBPNZD 7
AUDCAD 5
EURAUD 3
EURJPY 3
CADJPY 2
GBPAUD 2
AUDUSD 2
GBPCAD 1
EURCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 302
XAUUSD -473
USDJPY -3
EURUSD 24
GBPNZD -187
AUDCAD 315
EURAUD 161
EURJPY 262
CADJPY -205
GBPAUD 128
AUDUSD 34
GBPCAD 117
EURCAD 16
NZDCAD 4
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 17K
XAUUSD 2.3K
USDJPY -350
EURUSD -269
GBPNZD -2.6K
AUDCAD 1.4K
EURAUD 1.5K
EURJPY 2.1K
CADJPY -1.7K
GBPAUD 1.2K
AUDUSD 233
GBPCAD 668
EURCAD 87
NZDCAD 56
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +394.73 USD
Worst trade: -889 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +74.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
No reviews
2026.01.01 22:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 619 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 22:44
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sure
999 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
7.4K
USD
89
97%
736
82%
50%
1.03
0.67
USD
36%
1:500
Copy

