- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
45 (49.45%)
Loss Trades:
46 (50.55%)
Best trade:
1 652.38 USD
Worst trade:
-1 062.20 USD
Gross Profit:
19 130.72 USD (174 416 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 083.90 USD (47 430 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (2 255.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 499.25 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
1.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.07
Long Trades:
78 (85.71%)
Short Trades:
13 (14.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
99.42 USD
Average Profit:
425.13 USD
Average Loss:
-219.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-975.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 494.91 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.13%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
34%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 762.81 USD
Maximal:
2 944.68 USD (2.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.14% (158.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|45
|XAUUSD
|19
|EURUSD
|10
|SP500
|8
|XTIUSD
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|GDAXI
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NDX
|5.5K
|XAUUSD
|3.8K
|EURUSD
|-2.6K
|SP500
|1.8K
|XTIUSD
|700
|GBPJPY
|-61
|GBPUSD
|-68
|GDAXI
|-3
|USDJPY
|14
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NDX
|63K
|XAUUSD
|63K
|EURUSD
|-3.4K
|SP500
|4.5K
|XTIUSD
|158
|GBPJPY
|-76
|GBPUSD
|-264
|GDAXI
|15
|USDJPY
|93
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best trade: +1 652.38 USD
Worst trade: -1 062 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 255.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -975.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.60 × 5
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.97 × 147
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.02 × 382
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.25 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.65 × 2369
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.00 × 4
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.57 × 23
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
