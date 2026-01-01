SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Maneltrader
Manuel Portillo Carrion

Maneltrader

Manuel Portillo Carrion
0 reviews
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
45 (49.45%)
Loss Trades:
46 (50.55%)
Best trade:
1 652.38 USD
Worst trade:
-1 062.20 USD
Gross Profit:
19 130.72 USD (174 416 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 083.90 USD (47 430 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (2 255.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 499.25 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
1.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.07
Long Trades:
78 (85.71%)
Short Trades:
13 (14.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
99.42 USD
Average Profit:
425.13 USD
Average Loss:
-219.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-975.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 494.91 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.13%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
34%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 762.81 USD
Maximal:
2 944.68 USD (2.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.14% (158.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NDX 45
XAUUSD 19
EURUSD 10
SP500 8
XTIUSD 3
GBPJPY 2
GBPUSD 2
GDAXI 1
USDJPY 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NDX 5.5K
XAUUSD 3.8K
EURUSD -2.6K
SP500 1.8K
XTIUSD 700
GBPJPY -61
GBPUSD -68
GDAXI -3
USDJPY 14
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NDX 63K
XAUUSD 63K
EURUSD -3.4K
SP500 4.5K
XTIUSD 158
GBPJPY -76
GBPUSD -264
GDAXI 15
USDJPY 93
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 652.38 USD
Worst trade: -1 062 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 255.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -975.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
FXOpen-MT5
0.60 × 5
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.97 × 147
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.02 × 382
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.25 × 4
Darwinex-Live
1.65 × 2369
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.00 × 4
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.57 × 23
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
18 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register