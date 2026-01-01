SignalsSections
Ariandi Fauzi

Ariandi24

Ariandi Fauzi
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -18%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
198
Profit Trades:
86 (43.43%)
Loss Trades:
112 (56.57%)
Best trade:
240.85 USD
Worst trade:
-102.55 USD
Gross Profit:
4 768.16 USD (236 914 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 220.05 USD (245 449 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (159.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
567.25 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.33
Long Trades:
143 (72.22%)
Short Trades:
55 (27.78%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-2.28 USD
Average Profit:
55.44 USD
Average Loss:
-46.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-789.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-789.64 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-25.97%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
462.92 USD
Maximal:
1 389.38 USD (35.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.27% (1 378.35 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 187
EURJPY 4
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -432
EURJPY -3
AUDJPY -1
CADJPY -27
NZDJPY 24
USDJPY -13
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -7.5K
EURJPY 0
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
USDJPY -1K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +240.85 USD
Worst trade: -103 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +159.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -789.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BossaFX-Real
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
0.00 × 16
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 9
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TMS-Live
0.00 × 5
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
0.00 × 12
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
0.00 × 4
267 more...
copy trade real
No reviews
2026.01.01 18:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.01 18:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.01 17:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.01 17:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 17:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
