- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
198
Profit Trades:
86 (43.43%)
Loss Trades:
112 (56.57%)
Best trade:
240.85 USD
Worst trade:
-102.55 USD
Gross Profit:
4 768.16 USD (236 914 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 220.05 USD (245 449 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (159.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
567.25 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.33
Long Trades:
143 (72.22%)
Short Trades:
55 (27.78%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-2.28 USD
Average Profit:
55.44 USD
Average Loss:
-46.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-789.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-789.64 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-25.97%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
462.92 USD
Maximal:
1 389.38 USD (35.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.27% (1 378.35 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|187
|EURJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-432
|EURJPY
|-3
|AUDJPY
|-1
|CADJPY
|-27
|NZDJPY
|24
|USDJPY
|-13
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-7.5K
|EURJPY
|0
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +240.85 USD
Worst trade: -103 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +159.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -789.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BossaFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
|0.00 × 16
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
TMS-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
|0.00 × 12
|
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
|0.00 × 4
copy trade real
No reviews