Jianfu Chen

DeepRich

Jianfu Chen
0 reviews
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 112%
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
332
Profit Trades:
285 (85.84%)
Loss Trades:
47 (14.16%)
Best trade:
70.98 USD
Worst trade:
-263.43 USD
Gross Profit:
2 657.96 USD (52 279 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 704.35 USD (23 667 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (239.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
440.00 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.83
Long Trades:
254 (76.51%)
Short Trades:
78 (23.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
2.87 USD
Average Profit:
9.33 USD
Average Loss:
-36.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-110.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-263.43 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-0.34%
Annual Forecast:
-4.10%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
519.81 USD (35.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.95% (519.81 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 122
GBPUSD.e 92
XAUUSD.e 45
AUDCAD.e 11
GBPCAD.e 9
GBPNZD.e 8
GBPUSD.i 7
EURAUD.e 7
AUDUSD.e 6
GBPAUD.e 6
AUDJPY.e 4
EURCAD.e 3
GBPCHF.e 3
EURJPY.e 3
NZDCAD.e 3
EURGBP.e 1
USDCAD.e 1
EURUSD.e 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.i 379
GBPUSD.e -60
XAUUSD.e -25
AUDCAD.e 143
GBPCAD.e 145
GBPNZD.e 65
GBPUSD.i 26
EURAUD.e 134
AUDUSD.e 40
GBPAUD.e 131
AUDJPY.e -61
EURCAD.e 38
GBPCHF.e 38
EURJPY.e -72
NZDCAD.e 21
EURGBP.e 5
USDCAD.e 0
EURUSD.e 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.i 11K
GBPUSD.e 566
XAUUSD.e 556
AUDCAD.e 2.6K
GBPCAD.e 3.3K
GBPNZD.e 2.3K
GBPUSD.i 951
EURAUD.e 3.3K
AUDUSD.e 837
GBPAUD.e 3.2K
AUDJPY.e -1.2K
EURCAD.e 857
GBPCHF.e 626
EURJPY.e -1.4K
NZDCAD.e 719
EURGBP.e 78
USDCAD.e 93
EURUSD.e 106
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +70.98 USD
Worst trade: -263 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +239.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -110.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlueberryMarkets-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.01 16:38
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 3.14% of days out of 318 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
