Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
54 (87.09%)
Loss Trades:
8 (12.90%)
Best trade:
110.43 EUR
Worst trade:
-41.70 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 158.24 EUR (2 843 773 pips)
Gross Loss:
-101.28 EUR (272 107 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (392.14 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
392.14 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.60
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
74.30%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
25.35
Long Trades:
51 (82.26%)
Short Trades:
11 (17.74%)
Profit Factor:
11.44
Expected Payoff:
17.05 EUR
Average Profit:
21.45 EUR
Average Loss:
-12.66 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-41.70 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.70 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
7.97%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
41.70 EUR (3.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
5.36% (56.22 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|17
|BTCUSD
|16
|DE40
|9
|TLRY.NAS
|5
|US30
|5
|XAUUSD
|4
|AMD.NAS
|4
|US500
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|132
|BTCUSD
|317
|DE40
|355
|TLRY.NAS
|5
|US30
|105
|XAUUSD
|175
|AMD.NAS
|81
|US500
|35
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|141K
|BTCUSD
|2M
|DE40
|324K
|TLRY.NAS
|77
|US30
|59K
|XAUUSD
|18K
|AMD.NAS
|9.5K
|US500
|6.3K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +110.43 EUR
Worst trade: -42 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +392.14 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.70 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.50 × 12
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.80 × 49
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.89 × 89
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.95 × 19
Happy New Year everyone =)
