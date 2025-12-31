SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / EW Mixed Trader
Chris Wilpert

EW Mixed Trader

Chris Wilpert
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
54 (87.09%)
Loss Trades:
8 (12.90%)
Best trade:
110.43 EUR
Worst trade:
-41.70 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 158.24 EUR (2 843 773 pips)
Gross Loss:
-101.28 EUR (272 107 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (392.14 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
392.14 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.60
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
74.30%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
25.35
Long Trades:
51 (82.26%)
Short Trades:
11 (17.74%)
Profit Factor:
11.44
Expected Payoff:
17.05 EUR
Average Profit:
21.45 EUR
Average Loss:
-12.66 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-41.70 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.70 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
7.97%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
41.70 EUR (3.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
5.36% (56.22 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD 17
BTCUSD 16
DE40 9
TLRY.NAS 5
US30 5
XAUUSD 4
AMD.NAS 4
US500 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD 132
BTCUSD 317
DE40 355
TLRY.NAS 5
US30 105
XAUUSD 175
AMD.NAS 81
US500 35
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD 141K
BTCUSD 2M
DE40 324K
TLRY.NAS 77
US30 59K
XAUUSD 18K
AMD.NAS 9.5K
US500 6.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +110.43 EUR
Worst trade: -42 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +392.14 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.70 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.50 × 12
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
2.95 × 19
No reviews
2025.12.31 21:04 2025.12.31 21:04:13  

Happy New Year everyone =)

