- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
93
Profit Trades:
79 (84.94%)
Loss Trades:
14 (15.05%)
Best trade:
35.96 USD
Worst trade:
-21.08 USD
Gross Profit:
175.77 USD (14 140 pips)
Gross Loss:
-98.49 USD (8 662 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (33.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
44.98 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
68.00%
Max deposit load:
4.92%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.44
Long Trades:
56 (60.22%)
Short Trades:
37 (39.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
0.83 USD
Average Profit:
2.22 USD
Average Loss:
-7.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-7.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.08 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-3.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.87 USD
Maximal:
31.69 USD (48.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.12% (31.67 USD)
By Equity:
5.94% (34.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|93
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|77
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +35.96 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.84 × 6845
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.24 × 46
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.61 × 1506
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|8.17 × 6
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|8.50 × 88
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.79 × 217
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|9.08 × 112
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|9.33 × 39
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
584
USD
USD
6
100%
93
84%
68%
1.78
0.83
USD
USD
48%
1:500