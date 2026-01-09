SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Flash Scalping AI
Mochamad Ilham Fatahillah

Flash Scalping AI

Mochamad Ilham Fatahillah
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 4%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
93
Profit Trades:
79 (84.94%)
Loss Trades:
14 (15.05%)
Best trade:
35.96 USD
Worst trade:
-21.08 USD
Gross Profit:
175.77 USD (14 140 pips)
Gross Loss:
-98.49 USD (8 662 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (33.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
44.98 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
68.00%
Max deposit load:
4.92%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.44
Long Trades:
56 (60.22%)
Short Trades:
37 (39.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
0.83 USD
Average Profit:
2.22 USD
Average Loss:
-7.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-7.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.08 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-3.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.87 USD
Maximal:
31.69 USD (48.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.12% (31.67 USD)
By Equity:
5.94% (34.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 93
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 77
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.96 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.84 × 6845
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.61 × 1506
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
48 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.09 20:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 19:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 19:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.09 19:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 16:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.31 16:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 16:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Flash Scalping AI
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
584
USD
6
100%
93
84%
68%
1.78
0.83
USD
48%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.