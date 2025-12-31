- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
6 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Best trade:
4.33 USD
Worst trade:
-11.81 USD
Gross Profit:
19.14 USD (1 911 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32.02 USD (3 201 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (15.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.62 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.21
Trading activity:
0.76%
Max deposit load:
21.19%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.45
Long Trades:
6 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.60
Expected Payoff:
-1.43 USD
Average Profit:
3.19 USD
Average Loss:
-10.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-20.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.21 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-25.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.88 USD
Maximal:
28.50 USD (43.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.43% (28.50 USD)
By Equity:
14.90% (8.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-VIP
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD-VIP
|-13
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD-VIP
|-1.3K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.33 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.21 USD
No data
