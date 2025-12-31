SignalsSections
Mateusz Winter

Mindfulmarketsfx

Mateusz Winter
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
12 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (20.00%)
Best trade:
1 384.80 USD
Worst trade:
-1 098.43 USD
Gross Profit:
4 915.96 USD (5 503 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 172.33 USD (2 345 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (3 783.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 783.43 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
22.61%
Max deposit load:
5.32%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
57 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.81
Long Trades:
2 (13.33%)
Short Trades:
13 (86.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
116.24 USD
Average Profit:
409.66 USD
Average Loss:
-1 057.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2 119.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 119.09 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.74%
Algo trading:
53%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 005.53 USD
Maximal:
2 164.59 USD (2.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.13% (2 131.47 USD)
By Equity:
0.09% (95.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
NDX 2
USDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.8K
NDX -1K
USDJPY 54
GBPUSD -1.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.3K
NDX -695
USDJPY 24
GBPUSD -435
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 384.80 USD
Worst trade: -1 098 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 783.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 119.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
TickmillUK-Live
0.33 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.60 × 131
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.00 × 7
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
1.27 × 302
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 19
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 2
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.59 × 56
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.76 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
3.91 × 22
11 more...
No reviews
2025.12.31 07:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 07:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
