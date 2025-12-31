- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
12 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (20.00%)
Best trade:
1 384.80 USD
Worst trade:
-1 098.43 USD
Gross Profit:
4 915.96 USD (5 503 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 172.33 USD (2 345 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (3 783.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 783.43 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
22.61%
Max deposit load:
5.32%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
57 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.81
Long Trades:
2 (13.33%)
Short Trades:
13 (86.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
116.24 USD
Average Profit:
409.66 USD
Average Loss:
-1 057.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2 119.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 119.09 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.74%
Algo trading:
53%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 005.53 USD
Maximal:
2 164.59 USD (2.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.13% (2 131.47 USD)
By Equity:
0.09% (95.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|NDX
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.8K
|NDX
|-1K
|USDJPY
|54
|GBPUSD
|-1.1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.3K
|NDX
|-695
|USDJPY
|24
|GBPUSD
|-435
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 384.80 USD
Worst trade: -1 098 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 783.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 119.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.60 × 131
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.00 × 7
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.27 × 302
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 19
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.50 × 2
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|2.59 × 56
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|3.76 × 29
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|3.91 × 22
No reviews
