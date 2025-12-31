SignalsSections
Mingxing Yin

Emison03

Mingxing Yin
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -70%
UltimaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
54
Profit Trades:
38 (70.37%)
Loss Trades:
16 (29.63%)
Best trade:
25.52 USD
Worst trade:
-61.67 USD
Gross Profit:
248.19 USD (58 842 pips)
Gross Loss:
-317.75 USD (29 449 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (100.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
100.79 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
27.33%
Max deposit load:
332.94%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.27
Long Trades:
33 (61.11%)
Short Trades:
21 (38.89%)
Profit Factor:
0.78
Expected Payoff:
-1.29 USD
Average Profit:
6.53 USD
Average Loss:
-19.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-239.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-239.23 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-69.90%
Algo trading:
40%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
103.13 USD
Maximal:
256.12 USD (84.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
96.01% (256.12 USD)
By Equity:
84.66% (195.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 51
CL-OIL 1
USOUSD 1
BTCUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -67
CL-OIL -3
USOUSD -3
BTCUSD 4
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -5.7K
CL-OIL -299
USOUSD -292
BTCUSD 36K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +25.52 USD
Worst trade: -62 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +100.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -239.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real35
5.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-6
5.40 × 5
STARTRADERINTL-Live
12.00 × 11
网络趋势，EA辅助止赢止损，最大手数不超0.04手，止损最大金额350美元以内，一般抗行情反向超6000点
No reviews
2026.01.02 18:02
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.02 18:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 18:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.02 17:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.02 15:59
High current drawdown in 45% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 15:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.31 17:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.31 16:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.31 15:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.31 14:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.31 08:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 07:05
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 07:05
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.31 07:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.31 05:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 05:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
