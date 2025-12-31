- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
54
Profit Trades:
38 (70.37%)
Loss Trades:
16 (29.63%)
Best trade:
25.52 USD
Worst trade:
-61.67 USD
Gross Profit:
248.19 USD (58 842 pips)
Gross Loss:
-317.75 USD (29 449 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (100.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
100.79 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
27.33%
Max deposit load:
332.94%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.27
Long Trades:
33 (61.11%)
Short Trades:
21 (38.89%)
Profit Factor:
0.78
Expected Payoff:
-1.29 USD
Average Profit:
6.53 USD
Average Loss:
-19.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-239.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-239.23 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-69.90%
Algo trading:
40%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
103.13 USD
Maximal:
256.12 USD (84.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
96.01% (256.12 USD)
By Equity:
84.66% (195.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|51
|CL-OIL
|1
|USOUSD
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-67
|CL-OIL
|-3
|USOUSD
|-3
|BTCUSD
|4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-5.7K
|CL-OIL
|-299
|USOUSD
|-292
|BTCUSD
|36K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +25.52 USD
Worst trade: -62 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +100.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -239.23 USD
网络趋势，EA辅助止赢止损，最大手数不超0.04手，止损最大金额350美元以内，一般抗行情反向超6000点
No reviews
