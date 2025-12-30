- Growth
Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
31 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
31 (50.00%)
Best trade:
44.22 GBP
Worst trade:
-17.72 GBP
Gross Profit:
248.49 GBP (11 590 pips)
Gross Loss:
-159.41 GBP (7 988 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (70.74 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.74 GBP (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
43.50%
Max deposit load:
8.49%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.61
Long Trades:
29 (46.77%)
Short Trades:
33 (53.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
1.44 GBP
Average Profit:
8.02 GBP
Average Loss:
-5.14 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-35.45 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.45 GBP (3)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
51.70 GBP
Maximal:
55.43 GBP (13.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.73% (55.43 GBP)
By Equity:
1.17% (4.80 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|62
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|115
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
