FORT KNOX

0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
31 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
31 (50.00%)
Best trade:
44.22 GBP
Worst trade:
-17.72 GBP
Gross Profit:
248.49 GBP (11 590 pips)
Gross Loss:
-159.41 GBP (7 988 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (70.74 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.74 GBP (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
43.50%
Max deposit load:
8.49%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.61
Long Trades:
29 (46.77%)
Short Trades:
33 (53.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
1.44 GBP
Average Profit:
8.02 GBP
Average Loss:
-5.14 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-35.45 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.45 GBP (3)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
51.70 GBP
Maximal:
55.43 GBP (13.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.73% (55.43 GBP)
By Equity:
1.17% (4.80 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 62
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 115
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +44.22 GBP
Worst trade: -18 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.74 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.45 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
17.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.30 18:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.30 18:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
