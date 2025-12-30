- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
232
Profit Trades:
187 (80.60%)
Loss Trades:
45 (19.40%)
Best trade:
208.13 EUR
Worst trade:
-165.30 EUR
Gross Profit:
8 406.58 EUR (269 066 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 349.35 EUR (68 625 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (1 576.78 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 576.78 EUR (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
74.41%
Max deposit load:
0.76%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
23.52
Long Trades:
188 (81.03%)
Short Trades:
44 (18.97%)
Profit Factor:
6.23
Expected Payoff:
30.42 EUR
Average Profit:
44.95 EUR
Average Loss:
-29.99 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-300.08 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-300.08 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
97.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
78.88 EUR
Maximal:
300.08 EUR (9.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.41% (300.08 EUR)
By Equity:
2.17% (43.46 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|228
|XAGAUD
|3
|BTCUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|8K
|XAGAUD
|7
|BTCUSD
|-3
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|204K
|XAGAUD
|341
|BTCUSD
|-3.6K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +208.13 EUR
Worst trade: -165 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 576.78 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -300.08 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.82 × 5915
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.89 × 89
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.95 × 19
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
98%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
EUR
EUR
8
0%
232
80%
74%
6.23
30.42
EUR
EUR
14%
1:500