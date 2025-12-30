SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Xinclear
Cristhian Santiago Patino Garcia

Xinclear

Cristhian Santiago Patino Garcia
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 98%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
232
Profit Trades:
187 (80.60%)
Loss Trades:
45 (19.40%)
Best trade:
208.13 EUR
Worst trade:
-165.30 EUR
Gross Profit:
8 406.58 EUR (269 066 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 349.35 EUR (68 625 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (1 576.78 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 576.78 EUR (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
74.41%
Max deposit load:
0.76%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
23.52
Long Trades:
188 (81.03%)
Short Trades:
44 (18.97%)
Profit Factor:
6.23
Expected Payoff:
30.42 EUR
Average Profit:
44.95 EUR
Average Loss:
-29.99 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-300.08 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-300.08 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
97.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
78.88 EUR
Maximal:
300.08 EUR (9.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.41% (300.08 EUR)
By Equity:
2.17% (43.46 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 228
XAGAUD 3
BTCUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 8K
XAGAUD 7
BTCUSD -3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 204K
XAGAUD 341
BTCUSD -3.6K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +208.13 EUR
Worst trade: -165 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 576.78 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -300.08 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.82 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
2.95 × 19
67 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.30 17:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 17:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Xinclear
30 USD per month
98%
0
0
USD
2K
EUR
8
0%
232
80%
74%
6.23
30.42
EUR
14%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.