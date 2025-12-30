- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
15 (71.42%)
Loss Trades:
6 (28.57%)
Best trade:
19.80 USD
Worst trade:
-9.18 USD
Gross Profit:
106.96 USD (1 894 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19.18 USD (278 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (67.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
67.12 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.61
Trading activity:
82.43%
Max deposit load:
1.69%
Latest trade:
25 minutes ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.61
Long Trades:
14 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
7 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
5.58
Expected Payoff:
4.18 USD
Average Profit:
7.13 USD
Average Loss:
-3.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-15.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.66 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
15.66 USD (0.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.26% (15.66 USD)
By Equity:
1.45% (85.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|21
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|88
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.80 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.16 × 91
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.64 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.73 × 100
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.83 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.28 × 610
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.37 × 321
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.75 × 299
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|2.29 × 17
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.38 × 13
|
RSGFinance-Live
|2.57 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|4.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|4.56 × 158
EuroUsd Only
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
6K
USD
USD
1
100%
21
71%
82%
5.57
4.18
USD
USD
1%
1:500