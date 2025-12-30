- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
160
Profit Trades:
143 (89.37%)
Loss Trades:
17 (10.63%)
Best trade:
116.15 USD
Worst trade:
-48.39 USD
Gross Profit:
3 178.41 USD (160 244 pips)
Gross Loss:
-323.63 USD (16 203 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (623.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
623.32 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.66
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.95%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
62
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
39.91
Long Trades:
160 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
9.82
Expected Payoff:
17.84 USD
Average Profit:
22.23 USD
Average Loss:
-19.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-71.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-71.52 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
18.94%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
71.53 USD (0.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.49% (71.54 USD)
By Equity:
16.43% (2 819.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDv
|160
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDv
|2.9K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDv
|144K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +116.15 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +623.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.52 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
0,02
0,3%
