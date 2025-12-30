- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
114 (88.37%)
Loss Trades:
15 (11.63%)
Best trade:
235.80 USD
Worst trade:
-128.26 USD
Gross Profit:
5 072.72 USD (9 116 pips)
Gross Loss:
-290.13 USD (944 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (1 978.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 978.80 USD (52)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.74
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
59 seconds
Recovery Factor:
37.29
Long Trades:
65 (50.39%)
Short Trades:
64 (49.61%)
Profit Factor:
17.48
Expected Payoff:
37.07 USD
Average Profit:
44.50 USD
Average Loss:
-19.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-0.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-128.26 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
38.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
128.26 USD (0.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|63
|US30.s
|59
|US500.s
|7
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|4.4K
|US30.s
|330
|US500.s
|7
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|3.8K
|US30.s
|3.7K
|US500.s
|650
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +235.80 USD
Worst trade: -128 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 52
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 978.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SeaGlobal-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
