Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AiFusion
Deny Kurniawan St

AiFusion

Deny Kurniawan St
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
SeaGlobal-Trade
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
114 (88.37%)
Loss Trades:
15 (11.63%)
Best trade:
235.80 USD
Worst trade:
-128.26 USD
Gross Profit:
5 072.72 USD (9 116 pips)
Gross Loss:
-290.13 USD (944 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (1 978.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 978.80 USD (52)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.74
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
59 seconds
Recovery Factor:
37.29
Long Trades:
65 (50.39%)
Short Trades:
64 (49.61%)
Profit Factor:
17.48
Expected Payoff:
37.07 USD
Average Profit:
44.50 USD
Average Loss:
-19.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-0.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-128.26 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
38.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
128.26 USD (0.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 63
US30.s 59
US500.s 7
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 4.4K
US30.s 330
US500.s 7
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 3.8K
US30.s 3.7K
US500.s 650
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +235.80 USD
Worst trade: -128 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 52
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 978.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SeaGlobal-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.30 11:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.30 11:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
