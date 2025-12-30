SignalsSections
Mayckon Douglas Oliveira Da Silva

Mayckon D

Mayckon Douglas Oliveira Da Silva
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
26 (57.77%)
Loss Trades:
19 (42.22%)
Best trade:
7.44 USD
Worst trade:
-7.10 USD
Gross Profit:
48.79 USD (81 594 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39.98 USD (4 842 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (5.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.49 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.77%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
24 (53.33%)
Short Trades:
21 (46.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.20 USD
Average Profit:
1.88 USD
Average Loss:
-2.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-10.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.25 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
5.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.63 USD
Maximal:
10.25 USD (9.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.89% (10.25 USD)
By Equity:
2.17% (4.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 15
EURUSD 15
USDCAD 3
GBPUSD 3
GOLD 3
BTCUSD 2
USDCHF 1
EURJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
EURGBP 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 2
EURUSD -4
USDCAD 3
GBPUSD 4
GOLD 2
BTCUSD 8
USDCHF -2
EURJPY 1
AUDJPY -2
EURGBP -3
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 372
EURUSD -376
USDCAD 357
GBPUSD 467
GOLD 182
BTCUSD 76K
USDCHF -136
EURJPY 173
AUDJPY -364
EURGBP -182
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.44 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMMena-MT5
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 4
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 6
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 149
XMGlobal-MT5 5
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real2
0.04 × 147
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.10 × 20
XMGlobal-MT5 12
0.10 × 10
Alpari-MT5
0.20 × 138
Tickmill-Live
0.25 × 69
XMGlobal-MT5 11
0.28 × 43
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.32 × 252
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.34 × 404
XMGlobal-MT5
0.43 × 53
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.67 × 51
13 more...
Operações por humano, nada de robô 🤖
No reviews
2025.12.30 21:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 09:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
