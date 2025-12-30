- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
26 (57.77%)
Loss Trades:
19 (42.22%)
Best trade:
7.44 USD
Worst trade:
-7.10 USD
Gross Profit:
48.79 USD (81 594 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39.98 USD (4 842 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (5.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.49 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.77%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
24 (53.33%)
Short Trades:
21 (46.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.20 USD
Average Profit:
1.88 USD
Average Loss:
-2.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-10.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.25 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
5.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.63 USD
Maximal:
10.25 USD (9.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.89% (10.25 USD)
By Equity:
2.17% (4.76 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|15
|EURUSD
|15
|USDCAD
|3
|GBPUSD
|3
|GOLD
|3
|BTCUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|-4
|USDCAD
|3
|GBPUSD
|4
|GOLD
|2
|BTCUSD
|8
|USDCHF
|-2
|EURJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|-2
|EURGBP
|-3
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|372
|EURUSD
|-376
|USDCAD
|357
|GBPUSD
|467
|GOLD
|182
|BTCUSD
|76K
|USDCHF
|-136
|EURJPY
|173
|AUDJPY
|-364
|EURGBP
|-182
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.44 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XMMena-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 4
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 7
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 149
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|0.00 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.04 × 147
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.10 × 20
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|0.10 × 10
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.20 × 138
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.25 × 69
|
XMGlobal-MT5 11
|0.28 × 43
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.32 × 252
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.34 × 404
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.43 × 53
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.50 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.67 × 51
Operações por humano, nada de robô 🤖
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
216
USD
USD
5
0%
45
57%
100%
1.22
0.20
USD
USD
5%
1:500