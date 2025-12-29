SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Mksly
Bao Chuan Xu

Mksly

Bao Chuan Xu
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 14%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
22 (59.45%)
Loss Trades:
15 (40.54%)
Best trade:
29.01 USD
Worst trade:
-29.58 USD
Gross Profit:
243.64 USD (12 885 pips)
Gross Loss:
-174.67 USD (9 654 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (44.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.73 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
12.94%
Max deposit load:
19.68%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.61
Long Trades:
26 (70.27%)
Short Trades:
11 (29.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
1.86 USD
Average Profit:
11.07 USD
Average Loss:
-11.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-42.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.72 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
13.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.79 USD
Maximal:
42.72 USD (7.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.54% (42.72 USD)
By Equity:
5.82% (30.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 69
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.01 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.50 × 18
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
12.06 × 5052
放平心态，宁错过，不做错，多看少动
No reviews
2025.12.30 12:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 10:44
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 09:44
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 08:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 07:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 06:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 05:38
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 00:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 5% of days out of the 20 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 00:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 00:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
