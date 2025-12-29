SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GP50200
Mingze Yang

GP50200

Mingze Yang
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 55 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
47 (66.19%)
Loss Trades:
24 (33.80%)
Best trade:
54.65 USD
Worst trade:
-17.64 USD
Gross Profit:
461.28 USD (188 473 pips)
Gross Loss:
-161.43 USD (140 267 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (27.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
104.89 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
3.78%
Max deposit load:
12.34%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
71
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.68
Long Trades:
41 (57.75%)
Short Trades:
30 (42.25%)
Profit Factor:
2.86
Expected Payoff:
4.22 USD
Average Profit:
9.81 USD
Average Loss:
-6.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-27.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.05 USD (4)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
64.05 USD (1.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.97% (64.05 USD)
By Equity:
11.00% (344.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 71
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 300
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 48K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +54.65 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 111
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
374 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.29 15:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.29 15:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GP50200
55 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
3.3K
USD
1
0%
71
66%
4%
2.85
4.22
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.