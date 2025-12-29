- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
47 (66.19%)
Loss Trades:
24 (33.80%)
Best trade:
54.65 USD
Worst trade:
-17.64 USD
Gross Profit:
461.28 USD (188 473 pips)
Gross Loss:
-161.43 USD (140 267 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (27.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
104.89 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
3.78%
Max deposit load:
12.34%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
71
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.68
Long Trades:
41 (57.75%)
Short Trades:
30 (42.25%)
Profit Factor:
2.86
Expected Payoff:
4.22 USD
Average Profit:
9.81 USD
Average Loss:
-6.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-27.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.05 USD (4)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
64.05 USD (1.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.97% (64.05 USD)
By Equity:
11.00% (344.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|71
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|300
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|48K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +54.65 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
55 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
USD
3.3K
USD
USD
1
0%
71
66%
4%
2.85
4.22
USD
USD
11%
1:500