Trades:
1 150
Profit Trades:
895 (77.82%)
Loss Trades:
255 (22.17%)
Best trade:
9.56 EUR
Worst trade:
-30.93 EUR
Gross Profit:
872.98 EUR (2 214 137 pips)
Gross Loss:
-964.46 EUR (444 703 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
76 (15.50 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.07 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
41.57%
Max deposit load:
59.86%
Latest trade:
40 minutes ago
Trades per week:
284
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.36
Long Trades:
704 (61.22%)
Short Trades:
446 (38.78%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-0.08 EUR
Average Profit:
0.98 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.78 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-109.07 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-197.66 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
-23.67%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
144.68 EUR
Maximal:
256.97 EUR (41.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.47% (256.97 EUR)
By Equity:
37.48% (193.23 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|854
|BTCUSD
|106
|AUDCAD
|55
|US30
|47
|EURUSD
|20
|XAGUSD
|12
|USDJPY
|11
|AUDNZD
|10
|NZDCAD
|7
|US500
|4
|GBPCAD
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|USTEC
|1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-79
|BTCUSD
|31
|AUDCAD
|5
|US30
|-44
|EURUSD
|8
|XAGUSD
|-7
|USDJPY
|2
|AUDNZD
|3
|NZDCAD
|2
|US500
|0
|GBPCAD
|-6
|GBPUSD
|-2
|USDCAD
|-2
|AUDUSD
|0
|NZDUSD
|3
|EURJPY
|-1
|EURGBP
|-2
|USTEC
|0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-4.6K
|BTCUSD
|184K
|AUDCAD
|628
|US30
|-23K
|EURUSD
|669
|XAGUSD
|-382
|USDJPY
|33
|AUDNZD
|284
|NZDCAD
|79
|US500
|291
|GBPCAD
|-409
|GBPUSD
|-194
|USDCAD
|-253
|AUDUSD
|-23
|NZDUSD
|97
|EURJPY
|-165
|EURGBP
|-146
|USTEC
|100
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.56 EUR
Worst trade: -31 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.50 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -109.07 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.41 × 17
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
|0.80 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
|1.00 × 11
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.24 × 120
Opogroup-Server1
|1.35 × 37
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.80 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.99 × 15454
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
Forex.com-Live 536
|2.03 × 171
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.07 × 368
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-24%
1
429
USD
USD
332
EUR
EUR
62
68%
1 150
77%
42%
0.90
-0.08
EUR
EUR
48%
1:500