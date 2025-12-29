SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Donaldson R F
Donaldson Rassolim Filho

Donaldson R F

Donaldson Rassolim Filho
0 reviews
62 weeks
1 / 429 USD
growth since 2024 -24%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 150
Profit Trades:
895 (77.82%)
Loss Trades:
255 (22.17%)
Best trade:
9.56 EUR
Worst trade:
-30.93 EUR
Gross Profit:
872.98 EUR (2 214 137 pips)
Gross Loss:
-964.46 EUR (444 703 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
76 (15.50 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.07 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
41.57%
Max deposit load:
59.86%
Latest trade:
40 minutes ago
Trades per week:
284
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.36
Long Trades:
704 (61.22%)
Short Trades:
446 (38.78%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-0.08 EUR
Average Profit:
0.98 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.78 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-109.07 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-197.66 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
-23.67%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
144.68 EUR
Maximal:
256.97 EUR (41.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.47% (256.97 EUR)
By Equity:
37.48% (193.23 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 854
BTCUSD 106
AUDCAD 55
US30 47
EURUSD 20
XAGUSD 12
USDJPY 11
AUDNZD 10
NZDCAD 7
US500 4
GBPCAD 3
GBPUSD 2
USDCAD 2
AUDUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
EURJPY 1
EURGBP 1
USTEC 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -79
BTCUSD 31
AUDCAD 5
US30 -44
EURUSD 8
XAGUSD -7
USDJPY 2
AUDNZD 3
NZDCAD 2
US500 0
GBPCAD -6
GBPUSD -2
USDCAD -2
AUDUSD 0
NZDUSD 3
EURJPY -1
EURGBP -2
USTEC 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -4.6K
BTCUSD 184K
AUDCAD 628
US30 -23K
EURUSD 669
XAGUSD -382
USDJPY 33
AUDNZD 284
NZDCAD 79
US500 291
GBPCAD -409
GBPUSD -194
USDCAD -253
AUDUSD -23
NZDUSD 97
EURJPY -165
EURGBP -146
USTEC 100
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.56 EUR
Worst trade: -31 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.50 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -109.07 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.41 × 17
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.80 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 11
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.24 × 120
Opogroup-Server1
1.35 × 37
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.99 × 15454
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
Forex.com-Live 536
2.03 × 171
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.07 × 368
87 more...
No reviews
2026.01.08 16:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.08 12:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.07 01:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 00:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.06 17:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.06 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 12:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 12:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 26 days. This comprises 6.13% of days out of the 424 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 12:23
80% of trades performed within 10 days. This comprises 2.36% of days out of the 424 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 12:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.24% of days out of 424 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 12:23
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Donaldson R F
30 USD per month
-24%
1
429
USD
332
EUR
62
68%
1 150
77%
42%
0.90
-0.08
EUR
48%
1:500
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.