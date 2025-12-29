- Growth
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
12 (63.15%)
Loss Trades:
7 (36.84%)
Best trade:
21.04 USD
Worst trade:
-14.68 USD
Gross Profit:
102.65 USD (2 218 pips)
Gross Loss:
-53.40 USD (2 792 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (18.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.04 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
16.51%
Max deposit load:
11.37%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.35
Long Trades:
12 (63.16%)
Short Trades:
7 (36.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.92
Expected Payoff:
2.59 USD
Average Profit:
8.55 USD
Average Loss:
-7.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-14.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.68 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
14.68 USD (0.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.72% (14.68 USD)
By Equity:
2.81% (56.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|19
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|49
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-574
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.04 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.38 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.31 × 93
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.80 × 20
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.00 × 4
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|7.49 × 166
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|8.00 × 1
No reviews
