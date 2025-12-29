The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 2 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.00 × 3 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.00 × 1 OxSecurities-Live 0.00 × 1 STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3 0.38 × 79 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 1.31 × 93 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 1.80 × 20 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 3.00 × 4 Ava-Real 1-MT5 7.49 × 166 VantageInternational-Live 10 8.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor