Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
3 (27.27%)
Loss Trades:
8 (72.73%)
Best trade:
20.02 USD
Worst trade:
-6.40 USD
Gross Profit:
21.38 USD (207 pips)
Gross Loss:
-37.60 USD (1 876 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (20.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.02 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
36.09%
Max deposit load:
26.83%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.46
Long Trades:
10 (90.91%)
Short Trades:
1 (9.09%)
Profit Factor:
0.57
Expected Payoff:
-1.47 USD
Average Profit:
7.13 USD
Average Loss:
-4.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-20.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.85 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-6.64%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.33 USD
Maximal:
35.58 USD (13.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.47% (35.47 USD)
By Equity:
4.35% (10.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|6
|EURUSD
|4
|USTEC
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-22
|EURUSD
|12
|USTEC
|-7
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-336
|EURUSD
|59
|USTEC
|-1.4K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Best trade: +20.02 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.75 × 578
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.94 × 1373
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.32 × 57
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.09 × 57
|
Exness-MT5Real
|5.54 × 520
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|5.76 × 430
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.83 × 127
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.54 × 76
|
VTMarkets-Live
|15.67 × 3
10% - 20% /month
Risk Management ✅
Stoploss Dicipline ✅
Take Profit Dicipline ✅
Risk Dicipline ✅
Setup Entry Dicipline ✅
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-7%
0
0
USD
USD
228
USD
USD
2
0%
11
27%
36%
0.56
-1.47
USD
USD
13%
1:200