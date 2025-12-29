- Growth
Trades:
13 413
Profit Trades:
8 379 (62.46%)
Loss Trades:
5 034 (37.53%)
Best trade:
331.50 USD
Worst trade:
-210.99 USD
Gross Profit:
69 009.58 USD (1 909 896 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39 358.44 USD (1 724 066 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
119 (2 845.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 225.67 USD (109)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
84.33%
Max deposit load:
0.20%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
3326
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.36
Long Trades:
6 073 (45.28%)
Short Trades:
7 340 (54.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
2.21 USD
Average Profit:
8.24 USD
Average Loss:
-7.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
63 (-6 602.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 602.03 USD (63)
Monthly growth:
29.65%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 049.61 USD
Maximal:
6 800.34 USD (6.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.43% (6 800.34 USD)
By Equity:
0.31% (393.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.sv
|13413
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.sv
|30K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.sv
|186K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +331.50 USD
Worst trade: -211 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 109
Maximum consecutive losses: 63
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 845.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 602.03 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
