Signals / MetaTrader 5 / EA Follow Trend V3
Rido Irwansyah

EA Follow Trend V3

Rido Irwansyah
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 30%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
13 413
Profit Trades:
8 379 (62.46%)
Loss Trades:
5 034 (37.53%)
Best trade:
331.50 USD
Worst trade:
-210.99 USD
Gross Profit:
69 009.58 USD (1 909 896 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39 358.44 USD (1 724 066 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
119 (2 845.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 225.67 USD (109)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
84.33%
Max deposit load:
0.20%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
3326
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.36
Long Trades:
6 073 (45.28%)
Short Trades:
7 340 (54.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
2.21 USD
Average Profit:
8.24 USD
Average Loss:
-7.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
63 (-6 602.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 602.03 USD (63)
Monthly growth:
29.65%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 049.61 USD
Maximal:
6 800.34 USD (6.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.43% (6 800.34 USD)
By Equity:
0.31% (393.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 13413
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sv 30K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sv 186K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +331.50 USD
Worst trade: -211 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 109
Maximum consecutive losses: 63
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 845.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 602.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

More info WA : 082128769785
No reviews
2025.12.29 08:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 08:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
