SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trend Scalp
Yi Jian Feng

Trend Scalp

Yi Jian Feng
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 31%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
13 (68.42%)
Loss Trades:
6 (31.58%)
Best trade:
453.62 USD
Worst trade:
-90.43 USD
Gross Profit:
1 684.04 USD (230 081 pips)
Gross Loss:
-156.22 USD (24 881 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (1 684.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 684.04 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.66
Trading activity:
75.88%
Max deposit load:
10.93%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
48 minutes
Recovery Factor:
12.75
Long Trades:
8 (42.11%)
Short Trades:
11 (57.89%)
Profit Factor:
10.78
Expected Payoff:
80.41 USD
Average Profit:
129.54 USD
Average Loss:
-26.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-119.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-119.82 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
30.56%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.40 USD
Maximal:
119.82 USD (1.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.80% (119.82 USD)
By Equity:
14.99% (909.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD 8
BTCUSD 6
XAUUSD 5
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD -18
BTCUSD 611
XAUUSD 935
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD -2.4K
BTCUSD 185K
XAUUSD 23K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +453.62 USD
Worst trade: -90 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 684.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -119.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
55.34 × 158
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.29 06:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 06:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trend Scalp
100 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
6.5K
USD
1
89%
19
68%
76%
10.77
80.41
USD
15%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.