Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
13 (68.42%)
Loss Trades:
6 (31.58%)
Best trade:
453.62 USD
Worst trade:
-90.43 USD
Gross Profit:
1 684.04 USD (230 081 pips)
Gross Loss:
-156.22 USD (24 881 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (1 684.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 684.04 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.66
Trading activity:
75.88%
Max deposit load:
10.93%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
48 minutes
Recovery Factor:
12.75
Long Trades:
8 (42.11%)
Short Trades:
11 (57.89%)
Profit Factor:
10.78
Expected Payoff:
80.41 USD
Average Profit:
129.54 USD
Average Loss:
-26.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-119.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-119.82 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
30.56%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.40 USD
Maximal:
119.82 USD (1.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.80% (119.82 USD)
By Equity:
14.99% (909.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|8
|BTCUSD
|6
|XAUUSD
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|-18
|BTCUSD
|611
|XAUUSD
|935
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|-2.4K
|BTCUSD
|185K
|XAUUSD
|23K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|55.34 × 158
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|96.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
USD
6.5K
USD
USD
1
89%
19
68%
76%
10.77
80.41
USD
USD
15%
1:200