- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
17 (45.94%)
Loss Trades:
20 (54.05%)
Best trade:
113.51 USD
Worst trade:
-66.01 USD
Gross Profit:
886.11 USD (48 964 pips)
Gross Loss:
-822.02 USD (43 419 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (297.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
297.13 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
19.01%
Max deposit load:
60.22%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.22
Long Trades:
17 (45.95%)
Short Trades:
20 (54.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
1.73 USD
Average Profit:
52.12 USD
Average Loss:
-41.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-182.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-182.75 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
295.12 USD (22.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.28% (295.12 USD)
By Equity:
8.70% (86.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|64
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|5.5K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +113.51 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +297.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -182.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Personal watching.
5% risk.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
856
USD
USD
3
100%
37
45%
19%
1.07
1.73
USD
USD
26%
1:500