Hamid Marwi

Tradebotgroup

Hamid Marwi
0 reviews
53 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 358%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
328
Profit Trades:
124 (37.80%)
Loss Trades:
204 (62.20%)
Best trade:
154.56 USD
Worst trade:
-60.32 USD
Gross Profit:
4 984.40 USD (20 197 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 697.43 USD (17 151 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (584.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
584.30 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.44
Long Trades:
168 (51.22%)
Short Trades:
160 (48.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
3.92 USD
Average Profit:
40.20 USD
Average Loss:
-18.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-65.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-309.49 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-1.66%
Annual Forecast:
-20.16%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.94 USD
Maximal:
527.28 USD (67.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.14% (525.98 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD_o 327
XAUUSD_o 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD_o 1.3K
XAUUSD_o 0
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD_o 3K
XAUUSD_o 9
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

I'll be trading with my strategy, following a fixed risk rule, and without gambling-like money management. Each position will have a $10 risk on a $300 account.

Expect at least a 10% monthly return ($30) on $300.

If you want to invest and copy my trades, please message me.
No reviews
2025.12.28 19:05
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 1.36% of days out of 369 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.28 19:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
