Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AX XU 1
Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega

AX XU 1

Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 75 USD per month
growth since 2025 14%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
44 (77.19%)
Loss Trades:
13 (22.81%)
Best trade:
20.61 USD
Worst trade:
-3.68 USD
Gross Profit:
195.11 USD (5 621 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24.40 USD (515 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (41.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41.45 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.78
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.04%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
41.54
Long Trades:
30 (52.63%)
Short Trades:
27 (47.37%)
Profit Factor:
8.00
Expected Payoff:
2.99 USD
Average Profit:
4.43 USD
Average Loss:
-1.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-0.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.68 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.21%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
4.11 USD (0.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.20% (3.94 USD)
By Equity:
1.59% (47.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 57
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 171
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 5.1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.61 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
RannForex-Server
0.00 × 4
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.25 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.28 × 80
itexsys-Platform
0.33 × 6
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.34 × 93
Tickmill-Live
0.41 × 58
Exness-MT5Real8
0.55 × 11
Darwinex-Live
0.81 × 311
RoboForex-ECN
0.86 × 76
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
0.87 × 103
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.99 × 561
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 9
Alpari-MT5
1.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
1.20 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
1.67 × 12
StriforSVG-Live
2.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 18
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.17 × 6
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.33 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.46 × 26
33 more...
No reviews
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 09:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.28 18:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
