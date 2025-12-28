- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
44 (77.19%)
Loss Trades:
13 (22.81%)
Best trade:
20.61 USD
Worst trade:
-3.68 USD
Gross Profit:
195.11 USD (5 621 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24.40 USD (515 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (41.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41.45 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.78
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.04%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
41.54
Long Trades:
30 (52.63%)
Short Trades:
27 (47.37%)
Profit Factor:
8.00
Expected Payoff:
2.99 USD
Average Profit:
4.43 USD
Average Loss:
-1.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-0.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.68 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.21%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
4.11 USD (0.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.20% (3.94 USD)
By Equity:
1.59% (47.61 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|57
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|171
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|5.1K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.25 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.28 × 80
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.33 × 6
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.34 × 93
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.41 × 58
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.55 × 11
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.81 × 311
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.86 × 76
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
|0.87 × 103
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.99 × 561
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 9
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|1.20 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.67 × 12
|
StriforSVG-Live
|2.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 18
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|2.17 × 6
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.33 × 3
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.46 × 26
