Yeoh Kian Hui

SonicSignal

Yeoh Kian Hui
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
380
Profit Trades:
332 (87.36%)
Loss Trades:
48 (12.63%)
Best trade:
16.65 USD
Worst trade:
-16.86 USD
Gross Profit:
1 401.33 USD (429 458 pips)
Gross Loss:
-427.42 USD (128 537 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (49.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.27 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.45%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
80
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
42.68
Long Trades:
229 (60.26%)
Short Trades:
151 (39.74%)
Profit Factor:
3.28
Expected Payoff:
2.56 USD
Average Profit:
4.22 USD
Average Loss:
-8.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-16.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.86 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
9.74%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.82 USD (0.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.21% (22.82 USD)
By Equity:
7.78% (854.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDm# 347
US100Cash# 24
US100Cash 9
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 859
US100Cash# 87
US100Cash 27
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 168K
US100Cash# 106K
US100Cash 27K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.65 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +49.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 44" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

This is a live account result of Smart Grid Hedging EA.

No reviews
2025.12.27 04:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.