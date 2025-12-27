- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
26
Profit Trades:
18 (69.23%)
Loss Trades:
8 (30.77%)
Best trade:
47.46 USD
Worst trade:
-76.36 USD
Gross Profit:
392.76 USD (19 632 pips)
Gross Loss:
-344.12 USD (17 202 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (83.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.20 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.86%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.64
Long Trades:
26 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
1.87 USD
Average Profit:
21.82 USD
Average Loss:
-43.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-76.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.36 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
76.36 USD (0.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.76% (76.36 USD)
By Equity:
27.62% (2 775.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|49
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +47.46 USD
Worst trade: -76 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.66 × 76
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
1
100%
26
69%
100%
1.14
1.87
USD
USD
28%
1:500