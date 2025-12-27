- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
27 (79.41%)
Loss Trades:
7 (20.59%)
Best trade:
15.21 USD
Worst trade:
-20.39 USD
Gross Profit:
117.79 USD (117 789 pips)
Gross Loss:
-56.27 USD (53 888 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (32.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.93 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
13.38%
Max deposit load:
8.26%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.99
Long Trades:
16 (47.06%)
Short Trades:
18 (52.94%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
1.81 USD
Average Profit:
4.36 USD
Average Loss:
-8.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-20.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.39 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.51%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.73 USD
Maximal:
20.60 USD (5.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.78% (20.46 USD)
By Equity:
4.73% (17.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|62
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|64K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.21 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Risk Warning & Disclaimer:
- High Risk Investment: Trading Gold (XAUUSD) involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. High leverage can work against you as well as for you.
- Past Performance: Past results and backtesting data are not indicative of future performance. There is no guarantee that this signal will achieve similar profits in the future.
- Execution Risk: Differences in brokers, spreads, slippage, and execution speeds may result in different outcomes between my account and your copied trades.
- Loss Responsibility: By subscribing, you acknowledge that you are trading at your own risk. I am not responsible for any capital loss incurred as a result of using this signal.
