Oleksii Zadorozhnii

JAMM Nasdaq Portfolio

Oleksii Zadorozhnii
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 214%
NomoTrade-Trade
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
481
Profit Trades:
367 (76.29%)
Loss Trades:
114 (23.70%)
Best trade:
927.45 USD
Worst trade:
-1 374.37 USD
Gross Profit:
10 395.95 USD (3 123 516 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 681.52 USD (1 848 599 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (307.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 595.89 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.62%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.73
Long Trades:
479 (99.58%)
Short Trades:
2 (0.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.83
Expected Payoff:
9.80 USD
Average Profit:
28.33 USD
Average Loss:
-49.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-183.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 381.07 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-16.13%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
30.67 USD
Maximal:
1 727.03 USD (20.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.13% (1 727.03 USD)
By Equity:
7.51% (704.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NDXUSD 481
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NDXUSD 4.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NDXUSD 1.3M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +927.45 USD
Worst trade: -1 374 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +307.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -183.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NomoTrade-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.29 19:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 12:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 9 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
JAMM Nasdaq Portfolio
50 USD per month
214%
0
0
USD
9.4K
USD
37
94%
481
76%
100%
1.82
9.80
USD
16%
1:100
