Hai Dong Zhang

MOM1

Hai Dong Zhang
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 203%
MegaFusionGroup-Live 1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
24 402
Profit Trades:
14 984 (61.40%)
Loss Trades:
9 418 (38.60%)
Best trade:
12 824.64 USD
Worst trade:
-5 060.70 USD
Gross Profit:
559 341.11 USD (4 244 984 pips)
Gross Loss:
-470 221.33 USD (4 763 906 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (113.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 824.64 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
62.11%
Max deposit load:
0.63%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
1948
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.45
Long Trades:
12 054 (49.40%)
Short Trades:
12 348 (50.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
3.65 USD
Average Profit:
37.33 USD
Average Loss:
-49.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-7 337.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 713.63 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
9.13%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
515.36 USD
Maximal:
36 347.88 USD (41.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.36% (36 347.88 USD)
By Equity:
1.57% (1 870.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 24400
AUDUSD 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 89K
AUDUSD 3
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -519K
AUDUSD 16
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12 824.64 USD
Worst trade: -5 061 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +113.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 337.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MegaFusionGroup-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

MOM观察
No reviews
2025.12.26 11:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
