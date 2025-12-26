The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 2 TradeMaxGlobal-Live12 0.00 × 3 UltimaMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge05 0.00 × 1 GoMarkets-Real 10 0.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live10 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 16 3.33 × 12 FBS-Real-3 4.20 × 20 RoboForex-ProCent-4 4.60 × 147 TitanFX-02 5.03 × 34 SwitchMarkets-Real 6.67 × 18 Tickmill-Live09 7.35 × 267 Pepperstone-Edge01 7.76 × 63 VantageInternational-Live 12 8.00 × 2 EightcapLtd-Real-4 8.21 × 583 Exness-Real16 10.20 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live26 11.52 × 56 RoboForex-ProCent-5 12.85 × 172 RoboForex-ProCent-8 14.17 × 119 KeyToMarkets-Live 15.00 × 3 VantageInternational-Live 4 18.00 × 1 Alpari-ECN1 19.33 × 46 ICMarketsSC-Live17 25.00 × 76