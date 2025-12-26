- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Best trade:
57.20 USD
Worst trade:
-18.68 USD
Gross Profit:
184.48 USD (4 580 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18.68 USD (209 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (90.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
93.94 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.96
Trading activity:
52.89%
Max deposit load:
1.13%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.88
Long Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Profit Factor:
9.88
Expected Payoff:
20.73 USD
Average Profit:
26.35 USD
Average Loss:
-18.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-18.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.68 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.68 USD (0.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.19% (18.68 USD)
By Equity:
0.86% (86.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|7
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|134
|XAUUSD
|32
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|1.2K
|XAUUSD
|3.2K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +57.20 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +90.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|3.33 × 12
|
FBS-Real-3
|4.20 × 20
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|4.60 × 147
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|8.00 × 2
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
Exness-Real16
|10.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|25.00 × 76
