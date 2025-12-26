SignalsSections
EA RN new shadow highrisk
NUR ROFIK

EA RN new shadow highrisk

NUR ROFIK
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Best trade:
57.20 USD
Worst trade:
-18.68 USD
Gross Profit:
184.48 USD (4 580 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18.68 USD (209 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (90.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
93.94 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.96
Trading activity:
52.89%
Max deposit load:
1.13%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.88
Long Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Profit Factor:
9.88
Expected Payoff:
20.73 USD
Average Profit:
26.35 USD
Average Loss:
-18.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-18.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.68 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.68 USD (0.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.19% (18.68 USD)
By Equity:
0.86% (86.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 7
XAUUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 134
XAUUSD 32
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 1.2K
XAUUSD 3.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +57.20 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +90.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
VantageInternational-Live 12
8.00 × 2
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
25.00 × 76
High risk wa +62 857-3743-3636
No reviews
2026.01.02 15:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 14:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 08:08
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 08:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 08:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
