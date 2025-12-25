SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Proverka
AS Trend LLC

Proverka

AS Trend LLC
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -3%
FTMO-Server
1:30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
368
Profit Trades:
242 (65.76%)
Loss Trades:
126 (34.24%)
Best trade:
434.44 USD
Worst trade:
-573.45 USD
Gross Profit:
4 745.63 USD (608 356 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 649.06 USD (47 550 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (194.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
857.59 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.18
Trading activity:
44.95%
Max deposit load:
3.87%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
93
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.72
Long Trades:
210 (57.07%)
Short Trades:
158 (42.93%)
Profit Factor:
0.41
Expected Payoff:
-18.76 USD
Average Profit:
19.61 USD
Average Loss:
-92.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-3 314.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 247.12 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-3.47%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 108.18 USD
Maximal:
9 647.24 USD (4.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.78% (9 681.27 USD)
By Equity:
0.13% (241.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUD 64
USDJPY 59
EURUSD 58
USDCHF 53
USDCAD 52
GBPUSD 51
AUDUSD 13
XAUUSD 6
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD -3.9K
USDJPY 198
EURUSD 0
USDCHF -1.2K
USDCAD -465
GBPUSD 299
AUDUSD -1.6K
XAUUSD 187
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD -15K
USDJPY 2.5K
EURUSD -1.3K
USDCHF -2.4K
USDCAD -2.5K
GBPUSD 1.5K
AUDUSD -5.4K
XAUUSD 408
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +434.44 USD
Worst trade: -573 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +194.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 314.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live
0.02 × 60
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.25 16:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Proverka
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
193K
USD
5
83%
368
65%
45%
0.40
-18.76
USD
5%
1:30
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.