- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
717
Profit Trades:
471 (65.69%)
Loss Trades:
246 (34.31%)
Best trade:
20.59 EUR
Worst trade:
-88.43 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 214.03 EUR (629 625 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 471.24 EUR (379 240 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (91.06 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
92.50 EUR (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.60%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
161
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.46
Long Trades:
378 (52.72%)
Short Trades:
339 (47.28%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-0.36 EUR
Average Profit:
2.58 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.98 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-6.26 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-266.53 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
-43.16%
Algo trading:
73%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
328.17 EUR
Maximal:
564.43 EUR (92.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.19% (564.43 EUR)
By Equity:
3.19% (24.36 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|619
|BTCUSD
|26
|CHFJPY
|15
|EURJPY
|10
|CADJPY
|9
|EURAUD
|7
|AUDJPY
|6
|NZDJPY
|5
|EURNZD
|5
|GBPAUD
|5
|GBPNZD
|5
|GBPJPY
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-254
|BTCUSD
|52
|CHFJPY
|-57
|EURJPY
|-19
|CADJPY
|7
|EURAUD
|45
|AUDJPY
|-5
|NZDJPY
|-4
|EURNZD
|8
|GBPAUD
|-19
|GBPNZD
|-11
|GBPJPY
|-7
|EURUSD
|-30
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-27K
|BTCUSD
|278K
|CHFJPY
|-1.7K
|EURJPY
|-663
|CADJPY
|1.1K
|EURAUD
|3.8K
|AUDJPY
|-752
|NZDJPY
|-518
|EURNZD
|1.7K
|GBPAUD
|-2K
|GBPNZD
|-1.1K
|GBPJPY
|-517
|EURUSD
|-30
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.59 EUR
Worst trade: -88 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +91.06 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.26 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.38 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.31 × 93
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.80 × 20
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.00 × 4
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|7.49 × 166
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|8.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-43%
0
0
USD
USD
773
EUR
EUR
4
73%
717
65%
100%
0.82
-0.36
EUR
EUR
70%
1:500