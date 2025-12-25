SignalsSections
Marcos Varela Ramilo

MARVR1000

Marcos Varela Ramilo
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -43%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
717
Profit Trades:
471 (65.69%)
Loss Trades:
246 (34.31%)
Best trade:
20.59 EUR
Worst trade:
-88.43 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 214.03 EUR (629 625 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 471.24 EUR (379 240 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (91.06 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
92.50 EUR (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.60%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
161
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.46
Long Trades:
378 (52.72%)
Short Trades:
339 (47.28%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-0.36 EUR
Average Profit:
2.58 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.98 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-6.26 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-266.53 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
-43.16%
Algo trading:
73%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
328.17 EUR
Maximal:
564.43 EUR (92.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.19% (564.43 EUR)
By Equity:
3.19% (24.36 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 619
BTCUSD 26
CHFJPY 15
EURJPY 10
CADJPY 9
EURAUD 7
AUDJPY 6
NZDJPY 5
EURNZD 5
GBPAUD 5
GBPNZD 5
GBPJPY 3
EURUSD 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -254
BTCUSD 52
CHFJPY -57
EURJPY -19
CADJPY 7
EURAUD 45
AUDJPY -5
NZDJPY -4
EURNZD 8
GBPAUD -19
GBPNZD -11
GBPJPY -7
EURUSD -30
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -27K
BTCUSD 278K
CHFJPY -1.7K
EURJPY -663
CADJPY 1.1K
EURAUD 3.8K
AUDJPY -752
NZDJPY -518
EURNZD 1.7K
GBPAUD -2K
GBPNZD -1.1K
GBPJPY -517
EURUSD -30
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.59 EUR
Worst trade: -88 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +91.06 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.26 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.38 × 79
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.31 × 93
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.80 × 20
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.00 × 4
Ava-Real 1-MT5
7.49 × 166
VantageInternational-Live 10
8.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.25 16:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 16:53
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
