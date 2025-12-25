- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
7 (38.88%)
Loss Trades:
11 (61.11%)
Best trade:
2 155.75 USD
Worst trade:
-340.24 USD
Gross Profit:
2 477.91 USD (27 663 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 646.49 USD (59 879 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (2 338.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 338.26 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
72.13%
Max deposit load:
11.72%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.02
Long Trades:
13 (72.22%)
Short Trades:
5 (27.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
46.19 USD
Average Profit:
353.99 USD
Average Loss:
-149.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-816.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-816.85 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.54%
Algo trading:
61%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
689.99 USD
Maximal:
816.85 USD (4.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.91% (816.85 USD)
By Equity:
9.57% (1 583.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|6
|USTEC
|4
|USDJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|XAUUSD
|2
|DE40
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|-388
|USTEC
|-337
|USDJPY
|-260
|GBPUSD
|-302
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|DE40
|-164
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|-29K
|USTEC
|-13K
|USDJPY
|-309
|GBPUSD
|-451
|XAUUSD
|16K
|DE40
|-5.2K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 155.75 USD
Worst trade: -340 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 338.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -816.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.96 × 122
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|9.49 × 105
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.05 × 160
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.69 × 99
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
999 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
16K
USD
USD
1
61%
18
38%
72%
1.50
46.19
USD
USD
10%
1:500