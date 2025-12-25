SignalsSections
Edgellence

Edgellence

Edgellence
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
7 (38.88%)
Loss Trades:
11 (61.11%)
Best trade:
2 155.75 USD
Worst trade:
-340.24 USD
Gross Profit:
2 477.91 USD (27 663 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 646.49 USD (59 879 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (2 338.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 338.26 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
72.13%
Max deposit load:
11.72%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.02
Long Trades:
13 (72.22%)
Short Trades:
5 (27.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
46.19 USD
Average Profit:
353.99 USD
Average Loss:
-149.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-816.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-816.85 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.54%
Algo trading:
61%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
689.99 USD
Maximal:
816.85 USD (4.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.91% (816.85 USD)
By Equity:
9.57% (1 583.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 6
USTEC 4
USDJPY 2
GBPUSD 2
XAUUSD 2
DE40 2
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 -388
USTEC -337
USDJPY -260
GBPUSD -302
XAUUSD 2.3K
DE40 -164
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 -29K
USTEC -13K
USDJPY -309
GBPUSD -451
XAUUSD 16K
DE40 -5.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 155.75 USD
Worst trade: -340 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 338.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -816.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.96 × 122
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
9.49 × 105
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.05 × 160
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Edgellence folowing Rene Balke strategies
No reviews
2025.12.26 17:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 08:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.25 15:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.25 15:50
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 15:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 15:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
