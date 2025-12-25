SignalsSections
Ricky Zoltan Beznec

Gold nuggets

Ricky Zoltan Beznec
0 reviews
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49.99 USD per month
growth since 2025 115%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
335
Profit Trades:
271 (80.89%)
Loss Trades:
64 (19.10%)
Best trade:
28.44 USD
Worst trade:
-40.23 USD
Gross Profit:
1 227.26 USD (107 069 pips)
Gross Loss:
-938.74 USD (85 299 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (119.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
126.00 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
17.46%
Max deposit load:
9.42%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.29
Long Trades:
243 (72.54%)
Short Trades:
92 (27.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
0.86 USD
Average Profit:
4.53 USD
Average Loss:
-14.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-79.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-79.13 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
206.20%
Annual Forecast:
2 501.94%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
116.42 USD
Maximal:
223.60 USD (60.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.21% (223.57 USD)
By Equity:
8.78% (43.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 335
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 289
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 22K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.44 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +119.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -79.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
19 more...
trading gold only. 3 trades maximum open at a time.no martingale or grid trading.all trades have a stop loss and take profit.
No reviews
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 00:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.28 23:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 18:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 16:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.25 00:35
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 148 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 00:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 00:35
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold nuggets
49.99 USD per month
115%
0
0
USD
539
USD
22
99%
335
80%
17%
1.30
0.86
USD
60%
1:500
Copy

