- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
335
Profit Trades:
271 (80.89%)
Loss Trades:
64 (19.10%)
Best trade:
28.44 USD
Worst trade:
-40.23 USD
Gross Profit:
1 227.26 USD (107 069 pips)
Gross Loss:
-938.74 USD (85 299 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (119.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
126.00 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
17.46%
Max deposit load:
9.42%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.29
Long Trades:
243 (72.54%)
Short Trades:
92 (27.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
0.86 USD
Average Profit:
4.53 USD
Average Loss:
-14.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-79.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-79.13 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
206.20%
Annual Forecast:
2 501.94%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
116.42 USD
Maximal:
223.60 USD (60.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.21% (223.57 USD)
By Equity:
8.78% (43.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|335
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|289
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|22K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28.44 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +119.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -79.13 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.70 × 6368
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.45 × 163
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.61 × 149
trading gold only. 3 trades maximum open at a time.no martingale or grid trading.all trades have a stop loss and take profit.
No reviews
