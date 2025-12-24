- Growth
Trades:
732
Profit Trades:
536 (73.22%)
Loss Trades:
196 (26.78%)
Best trade:
185.80 USD
Worst trade:
-58.00 USD
Gross Profit:
7 013.69 USD (166 352 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 656.81 USD (79 657 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (130.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
440.75 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.50%
Latest trade:
30 minutes ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
30.21
Long Trades:
347 (47.40%)
Short Trades:
385 (52.60%)
Profit Factor:
2.64
Expected Payoff:
5.95 USD
Average Profit:
13.09 USD
Average Loss:
-13.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-144.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-144.20 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
16.71%
Annual Forecast:
202.72%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.16 USD
Maximal:
144.20 USD (9.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.08% (144.20 USD)
By Equity:
2.25% (109.43 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|547
|XAUUSD
|115
|USDCAD
|43
|GBPUSD
|10
|USDCHF
|7
|AUDUSD
|4
|CADCHF
|2
|USDHKD
|2
|SUMMARY
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|XAUUSD
|2K
|USDCAD
|52
|GBPUSD
|10
|USDCHF
|8
|AUDUSD
|4
|CADCHF
|-3
|USDHKD
|-16
|SUMMARY
|-11
|AUDCAD
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|15K
|XAUUSD
|72K
|USDCAD
|-1.8K
|GBPUSD
|882
|USDCHF
|571
|AUDUSD
|448
|CADCHF
|-89
|USDHKD
|-416
|SUMMARY
|0
|AUDCAD
|57
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +185.80 USD
Worst trade: -58 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +130.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -144.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live32" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real21
|0.10 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.19 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.27 × 2662
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.41 × 17
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.49 × 1073
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.50 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.63 × 518
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.67 × 6
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.67 × 189
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.74 × 201
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.83 × 117
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.83 × 103
|
Exness-Real7
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.04 × 422
|
Exness-Real3
|1.08 × 60
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.25 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.34 × 35
|
Fyntura-Live
|1.43 × 7
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.47 × 218
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|1.52 × 67
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.53 × 2511
