Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ICM Mart BreakOut
Yu Lung Wong

ICM Mart BreakOut

Yu Lung Wong
0 reviews
Reliability
105 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 830%
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
732
Profit Trades:
536 (73.22%)
Loss Trades:
196 (26.78%)
Best trade:
185.80 USD
Worst trade:
-58.00 USD
Gross Profit:
7 013.69 USD (166 352 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 656.81 USD (79 657 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (130.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
440.75 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.50%
Latest trade:
30 minutes ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
30.21
Long Trades:
347 (47.40%)
Short Trades:
385 (52.60%)
Profit Factor:
2.64
Expected Payoff:
5.95 USD
Average Profit:
13.09 USD
Average Loss:
-13.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-144.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-144.20 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
16.71%
Annual Forecast:
202.72%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.16 USD
Maximal:
144.20 USD (9.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.08% (144.20 USD)
By Equity:
2.25% (109.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 547
XAUUSD 115
USDCAD 43
GBPUSD 10
USDCHF 7
AUDUSD 4
CADCHF 2
USDHKD 2
SUMMARY 1
AUDCAD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 2.3K
XAUUSD 2K
USDCAD 52
GBPUSD 10
USDCHF 8
AUDUSD 4
CADCHF -3
USDHKD -16
SUMMARY -11
AUDCAD 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 15K
XAUUSD 72K
USDCAD -1.8K
GBPUSD 882
USDCHF 571
AUDUSD 448
CADCHF -89
USDHKD -416
SUMMARY 0
AUDCAD 57
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +185.80 USD
Worst trade: -58 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +130.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -144.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live32" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real21
0.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.19 × 85
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.27 × 2662
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.41 × 17
Tickmill-Live04
0.49 × 1073
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.50 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.63 × 518
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.67 × 6
ICTrading-Live29
0.67 × 189
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.74 × 201
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.83 × 117
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.83 × 103
Exness-Real7
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.04 × 422
Exness-Real3
1.08 × 60
TickmillUK-Live03
1.25 × 4
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.34 × 35
Fyntura-Live
1.43 × 7
RoboForex-Prime
1.47 × 218
MonetaMarkets-Live01
1.52 × 67
FPMarkets-Live2
1.53 × 2511
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.