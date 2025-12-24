- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
24 (48.00%)
Loss Trades:
26 (52.00%)
Best trade:
1 137.95 USD
Worst trade:
-696.20 USD
Gross Profit:
13 278.71 USD (89 269 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 054.25 USD (48 240 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (3 021.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 295.03 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
91.08%
Max deposit load:
0.63%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.70
Long Trades:
34 (68.00%)
Short Trades:
16 (32.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.19
Expected Payoff:
144.49 USD
Average Profit:
553.28 USD
Average Loss:
-232.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 403.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 403.66 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.10%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.58 USD
Maximal:
1 955.09 USD (1.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.82% (1 961.30 USD)
By Equity:
0.07% (70.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|7.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|41K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 137.95 USD
Worst trade: -696 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 021.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 403.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|7.17 × 6
|
Weltrade-Real
|7.22 × 867
|
FBS-Real
|10.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1500 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
USD
107K
USD
USD
11
94%
50
48%
91%
2.19
144.49
USD
USD
2%
1:200