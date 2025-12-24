SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SBEAProDarwinexZero
Mohammed Rifky Mohamed Muththalib

SBEAProDarwinexZero

Mohammed Rifky Mohamed Muththalib
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1500 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
24 (48.00%)
Loss Trades:
26 (52.00%)
Best trade:
1 137.95 USD
Worst trade:
-696.20 USD
Gross Profit:
13 278.71 USD (89 269 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 054.25 USD (48 240 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (3 021.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 295.03 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
91.08%
Max deposit load:
0.63%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.70
Long Trades:
34 (68.00%)
Short Trades:
16 (32.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.19
Expected Payoff:
144.49 USD
Average Profit:
553.28 USD
Average Loss:
-232.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 403.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 403.66 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.10%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.58 USD
Maximal:
1 955.09 USD (1.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.82% (1 961.30 USD)
By Equity:
0.07% (70.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 7.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 41K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 137.95 USD
Worst trade: -696 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 021.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 403.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
7.17 × 6
Weltrade-Real
7.22 × 867
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
1 more...
No reviews
2025.12.24 08:20
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 72 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
