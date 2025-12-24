SignalsSections
Rizqy Bramantyo

EAXAUUSDBRM

Rizqy Bramantyo
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -6%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
42 (67.74%)
Loss Trades:
20 (32.26%)
Best trade:
19.11 USD
Worst trade:
-13.34 USD
Gross Profit:
227.21 USD (227 239 pips)
Gross Loss:
-242.12 USD (242 110 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (45.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
45.95 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
7.90%
Max deposit load:
10.72%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.26
Long Trades:
61 (98.39%)
Short Trades:
1 (1.61%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.24 USD
Average Profit:
5.41 USD
Average Loss:
-12.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-44.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-44.35 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-6.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.14 USD
Maximal:
56.77 USD (21.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.61% (56.77 USD)
By Equity:
3.87% (10.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 62
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -15
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -15K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.11 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -44.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
55.34 × 158
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.29 01:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 03:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
