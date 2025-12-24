- Growth
Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
42 (67.74%)
Loss Trades:
20 (32.26%)
Best trade:
19.11 USD
Worst trade:
-13.34 USD
Gross Profit:
227.21 USD (227 239 pips)
Gross Loss:
-242.12 USD (242 110 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (45.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
45.95 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
7.90%
Max deposit load:
10.72%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.26
Long Trades:
61 (98.39%)
Short Trades:
1 (1.61%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.24 USD
Average Profit:
5.41 USD
Average Loss:
-12.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-44.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-44.35 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-6.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.14 USD
Maximal:
56.77 USD (21.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.61% (56.77 USD)
By Equity:
3.87% (10.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|62
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-15
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-15K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Best trade: +19.11 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -44.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|55.34 × 158
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|96.00 × 1
No reviews
